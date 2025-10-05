Under the moon

To the moon and back is usually a phrase reserved for grand declarations of love. But the moon might be sending you back with puffy eyes, a heavy head, and a heart full of inexplicable emotions or as it is called—the full moon hangover. Astrologers speak about lunar charts and the moon in various dasas, but it is seen to affect ocean currents: in this case the mental flow. Karishma Pramanik, a Delhi social media manager felt unusually irritated and moody on certain days, but she had no clue that it was because of the full moon. “At first I assumed it was PMS or hormonal imbalance. But when I learnt about the ‘full moon hangover,’ I could corelate my rythms and noticed that my mood swings weren’t tied to my cycle at all, but coincided with full moon days.”

Mumbo jumbo? Not exactly. Thailand’s infamous full moon parties, and sunburnt tourists tripping on cheap vodka comes to mind. This ‘hangover’ has nothing to do with booze or beach. It's the strange cocktail of exhaustion, mood swings, and brain fog that many report the morning after a full moon—despite spending the night in bed.

The full moon’s pull on tides is indisputably proved. Its effect on humans is a topic scientists have been circling for decades. A 2023 review titled 'Moon and Health: Myth or Reality?' pulled together global research suggesting that the lunar cycle can influence cardiovascular rhythms, and hormone levels. For those who wake up cranky, foggy, or teary-eyed after a full moon, this might explain part of the story.

Astrologer Parin Shah explains, “The Moon is the mind’s core, shaping what matters most, love, money, work, or family. After its radiant fullness, it slips into Krishna Paksha, where the first Pratipada tithi feels like a slumber, almost a hangover, before Agni sparks new initiatives.”