Art beneath the feet

The Morris Collection is the newest chapter in Studio Abrash’s journey of creating luxury hand-knotted rugs. It pays homage to William Morris, the 19th-century artist and textile designer, known for his devotion to nature and ornamentation. For founders Shrutee Jain and Sahil Jain, Morris was more than an artist. He was a thinker who believed in the harmony of utility and beauty. This philosophy breathes through the collection. Flowing vines, tulips, marigolds, daisies, and acanthus leaves, motifs once seen in Morris’ wallpapers, are now reinterpreted for the loom. “Morris believed that art should be a part of everyday life, not separate from it. That thought resonates with us. We wanted to capture that same intimacy where a rug is a living piece of art,” says Jain.

Every rug is hand-knotted with premium hand-spun wool and pure silk. Each piece has its own voice. Eden blooms with curves and hues that romanticise nature, while Lily in blush, sage, and weathered blue recalls the poetry of English meadows. Daisy is pastel poetry, light, airy, and full of charm. Ember is bold, botanical, and unapologetically vibrant. Mary echoes Morris’ decorative legacy with timeless florals. Meadow flows softly like fields in bloom. Flora celebrates symmetry and harmony in design, while Luna reflects calm elegance for serene sanctuaries. Together, they form a garden of rugs, each unique, yet connected through poetry and craft.