Clutch on to couture

The Cosmos Cloud Clutch recreates the vast shapes and forms of the universe, even as a delicate gold fish adorns its handle. Moonfield is a delicate minaudiere depicting a garden blossoming in the light of a crescent moon, with intricate flowers and plants on the ground, and sequinned stars lighting up the sky. Channelling old-world glamour of yore, a piece named Gold boasts gilded finery. In the ‘Tree of Life’, the concept of growth is explored through natural processes like the unhindered advance of branches. “Sculpted in 24-carat gold-plated brass on full grain black leather, it is both object and allegory,” says Mishra. ‘Rainforest’ is a design template brought to life on a Cloud Clutch as well as the larger tote. It captures the monsoon scenes at Jim Corbett National Park, which come alive through hand embroidered silk threads. A vault bag christened ‘Flutterfields’ depicts bejewelled butterflies caught mid-flight, evoking the image of a field in bloom. ‘Parrotsong’ is simpler, yet packs a punch with its 24 carat gold plated parakeets and rhinestone encrusted foliage in full grain leather.

The collection is the very definition of wearable art dedicated to celebrating nature and timeless luxury.