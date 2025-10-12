Clutch on to couture

It’s difficult to encapsulate couturier Rahul Mishra’s aesthetic in a single object. His intricately detailed embroideries, nature-inspired forms, exuberant colours and playful, avant-garde silhouettes defy simplistic definition and run-of-the-mill objectification. Yet, his latest launch consisting of limited edition couture bags, comes close to defining his life’s work.
Displayed exclusively at his new flagship store at Horniman Circle, Mumbai, these unique bags come on the heels of the designer’s famed collaboration with global leather goods giant Tod’s last year. “These bags are unapologetically maximalist, crafted in India in silk and fine leather, and embroidered with the same freedom and poetry that define our couture. Every bag is imagined as a piece of wearable art,” explains Mishra.
The Cosmos Cloud Clutch recreates the vast shapes and forms of the universe, even as a delicate gold fish adorns its handle. Moonfield is a delicate minaudiere depicting a garden blossoming in the light of a crescent moon, with intricate flowers and plants on the ground, and sequinned stars lighting up the sky. Channelling old-world glamour of yore, a piece named Gold boasts gilded finery. In the ‘Tree of Life’, the concept of growth is explored through natural processes like the unhindered advance of branches. “Sculpted in 24-carat gold-plated brass on full grain black leather, it is both object and allegory,” says Mishra. ‘Rainforest’ is a design template brought to life on a Cloud Clutch as well as the larger tote. It captures the monsoon scenes at Jim Corbett National Park, which come alive through hand embroidered silk threads. A vault bag christened ‘Flutterfields’ depicts bejewelled butterflies caught mid-flight, evoking the image of a field in bloom. ‘Parrotsong’ is simpler, yet packs a punch with its 24 carat gold plated parakeets and rhinestone encrusted foliage in full grain leather.
The collection is the very definition of wearable art dedicated to celebrating nature and timeless luxury.