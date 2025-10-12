Facing the tape trap

Dr. Chhabra also warns the trend can trigger breakouts and damage delicate areas.

“The visible lift is simply the result of the tape’s tension,” says Swati Sahni, Skin and Makeup Artist, Sinh Salon. “It offers no long-term benefits, collagen stimulation, skin repair, or ageing prevention.”

While taping may fake a facelift, it’s no match for Botox, which works beneath the skin to relax muscles and soften wrinkles and has lasting benefits. “It involves needles and a bigger spend,” admits Dr. Chhabra, “but you won’t be losing your lift the moment you step into sunlight.”

Despite the viral claims, face taping doesn’t train facial muscles, but merely holds them hostage. Prolonged use can actually worsen sagging due to constant pulling. “If taping alone could truly prevent ageing,” says Dr Geetika Srivastava, Founder of Influennz Clinic, “the billion-dollar Botox industry wouldn’t exist.”

Used for decades by drag artists and film stars to create camera-ready contours, face tape is more a makeup hack than a skincare miracle. It is fun, fast, and perfect for photoshoots. But when the tape comes off, the illusion does too.