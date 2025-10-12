Global flavour, local charm

Juliana’s Bistro, a cozy spot in Bengaluru’s iconic Safina Plaza, is perfect for coffee meets and brunch dates. Conceived by founder Sabrina Sait, the bistro seamlessly fuses the vibrance of a New York city cafe with the timeless charm of old Bengaluru—offering Asian and Continental food, zero-proof cocktails, artisanal coffee, and freshly baked desserts.

Food: The delightful menu traverses between continents, with soulful dishes that feel familiar yet exciting. Starters like the creamy asparagus & burrata, the crumbly baked crab gratin, and the classic prawn cocktail set a warm tone. The mains impress with comforting plates such as the garlicky chicken a la kiev, spinach & ricotta ravioli and the fiery Singapore chilli prawns, each bursting with flavour and taste.

Grill-lovers and meat enthusiasts can try the quintessential Chateaubriand, herb grilled lamb chops, and peppercorn steak. It's the perfect spot to satisfy those hearty cravings.

The in-house bakery offers fresh bread and desserts like almond creme brûlée and the carefully crafted Paris brest, perfect for a sweet finish. Coffee connoisseurs can round off their meals with their expertly crafted hazelnut latte.

Service: The staff is friendly, attentive, and happy to recommend dishes and beverages.

Décor: Warm tones of solid Burma teak, handmade green tiles, and bronze mirrors set a rich, inviting backdrop, while the lime-washed walls add subtle texture to it. The exterior seating with its cobblestone floor feels like a sunny corner of Europe.

Price: With price just Rs 1500 for two (approximately), it is easy on the wallet.

Address: Juliana’s Bistro, Safina Plaza, Bengaluru, 560001