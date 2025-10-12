History’s forgotten contradiction

Narayani Basu’s biography of KM Panikkar, A Man for All Seasons, sheds light on a key player in the story of Indian Independence who, despite being at the center of events during a crucial period of history, remains an obscure figure. It was not for want of trying, as Panikkar was a towering intellectual and a colourful personality in his day. He was a strident editor, Gandhi’s emissary, academic, diplomat, constitutional lawyer, politician, and man of letters.

The founder of Hindustan Times, he made waves during his tenure as Nehru’s ambassador to both Nationalist China and the People’s Republic of China, and later as a member of the States Reorganisation Commission. Having lived through the British Raj, the framing of the Constituent Assembly, two world wars, and the Cold War, Panikkar’s life was anything but dull, marked by encounters with Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Chairman Mao, and even Benito Mussolini (whom he admired!).

Basu reconstructs Panikkar’s life and times with respect, reverence, and intricate detail. The book makes for an engaging read, bringing alive action-packed chapters from Indian as well as world history. His was a life of privilege, and one can’t help noticing that despite his initial lack of scholarly aptitude, repeatedly failing his matriculation exams, and even attempting suicide, Panikkar’s generational wealth and family connections opened rare opportunities that launched him into a high-flying, globe-trotting life. Yet his own intellect, ambition, and work ethic carried him far beyond that privilege.

While Basu’s admiration for her subject is clear, she doesn’t gloss over his flaws. She highlights Panikkar’s capacity to aggravate even his admirers with arrogance and provocation, while still managing to earn the grudging respect of his harshest critics. As a reader, one feels both impressed and exasperated, particularly at his work with the Princely States and the cartoonish, often villainous royals he served in high-ranking roles.