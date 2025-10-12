In the prime of primal

Once, fitness wasn’t measured in sets and reps. It was built into survival—climbing, crawling, running, squatting. Long before treadmills and protein shakes, movement was simply life. That’s the spirit behind primal movement—a return to how our bodies were meant to move. It draws from the motions that shaped human evolution—squats, lunges, twists, crawls. This was a revelation for 34-year-old Delhi MBA student Kshitij Rawat. “At first, it looked absurd—grown adults crawling like animals,” he laughs. “But I was desperate to fix my back pain.” Within weeks, his skepticism vanished. “I started with squats and bear crawls, and soon I could sit for hours pain-free again.”
Now, his mornings unfold outdoors—frog jumps, rope climbs, and lunges on the grass. “It feels playful,” he says. “I’m not chasing numbers or calories. I’m rediscovering how my body works.” Unlike gym routines that isolate muscles, these flows engage multiple systems at once, building balance, mobility, and control. A deep squat stretches the hips, spine, and ankles; a bear crawl fires the shoulders and core.
Science is all for it. A 2025 National Library of Medicine study found that people following bodyweight-based functional programmes showed greater improvement in movement quality than those doing conventional strength training. Another MDPI study reported better balance and coordination, especially in older adults. The appeal? It’s the “anti-gym” workout. No equipment, no rules. Movements flow with animal-like grace, blending exertion and expression. For desk-bound bodies, it feels like freedom. Physiotherapists now weave primal drills into rehab to restore natural strength and flexibility.
Fitness experts say primal movement and gym training complement each other. The gym builds power; primal movement builds awareness. “Crawling, deep squats, rotational moves are great for mobility and coordination,” says Aakash Dave, Head of Strength & Conditioning at United Kolkata Sports Club. “It makes you feel more connected and less mechanical than traditional gym work.” He warns against overhyping it. “Crawling won’t make you strong. It improves movement, not muscle mass or bone density. For that, you need progressive overload. Primal movement is a tool, not a religion. It’s romanticising the past to call it superior to gym training.” That’s the point—it’s not nostalgia but balance. Primal movement bridges the ancient and the advanced, reminding us that true strength isn’t just about lifting more, but moving better. Because sometimes, the future of fitness isn’t about progress—it’s about remembering what came first.