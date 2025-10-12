In the prime of primal

Science is all for it. A 2025 National Library of Medicine study found that people following bodyweight-based functional programmes showed greater improvement in movement quality than those doing conventional strength training. Another MDPI study reported better balance and coordination, especially in older adults. The appeal? It’s the “anti-gym” workout. No equipment, no rules. Movements flow with animal-like grace, blending exertion and expression. For desk-bound bodies, it feels like freedom. Physiotherapists now weave primal drills into rehab to restore natural strength and flexibility.

Fitness experts say primal movement and gym training complement each other. The gym builds power; primal movement builds awareness. “Crawling, deep squats, rotational moves are great for mobility and coordination,” says Aakash Dave, Head of Strength & Conditioning at United Kolkata Sports Club. “It makes you feel more connected and less mechanical than traditional gym work.” He warns against overhyping it. “Crawling won’t make you strong. It improves movement, not muscle mass or bone density. For that, you need progressive overload. Primal movement is a tool, not a religion. It’s romanticising the past to call it superior to gym training.” That’s the point—it’s not nostalgia but balance. Primal movement bridges the ancient and the advanced, reminding us that true strength isn’t just about lifting more, but moving better. Because sometimes, the future of fitness isn’t about progress—it’s about remembering what came first.