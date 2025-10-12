India’s Picante moment

Once the drink of wild nights and morning regrets, tequila has shed its “shots-only” image to become the star of India’s evolving cocktail scene. Agave-based spirits—tequila, mezcal, and raicilla—are now being savoured, not slammed, as Indians embrace bolder, more expressive drinks.

One of the biggest crowd-pleasers? The Picante — a mix of Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave syrup, chilli, and coriander. Its spicy kick feels tailor-made for the Indian palate. “I can never say no to Picante,” says Manish Khanna, a 20-something Mumbai-based graphic designer. Khanna might not be obsessed with agave, but he’s certainly not immune to its charm.

With over 150 species around the world, agave is one of the most diverse plants in the spirits universe. “Tequila is just one expression under the agave umbrella, joined by mezcal, raicilla, and sotol — each defined by the spices used, the terroir it grows in, and the production methods employed,” explains Kimberly Pereira, CEO of Maya Pistola, a 100 per cent Agave Spirit from India.

Global travel and pop culture have made tequila aspirational, with celebrity-backed labels turning it into a lifestyle statement. “The arrival of premium imports has shown drinkers the craftsmanship behind aged and luxury expressions. Bartenders are playing a major role too, introducing agave through menus, masterclasses, and takeovers that highlight its versatility,” says Akash Singh, Beverage Manager at Pebble Street Hospitality. “Consumers now crave spirits that feel expressive and bold.”