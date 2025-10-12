India’s Picante moment

Once the drink of wild nights and morning regrets, tequila has shed its “shots-only” image to become the star of India’s evolving cocktail scene. Agave-based spirits—tequila, mezcal, and raicilla—are now being savoured, not slammed, as Indians embrace bolder, more expressive drinks.
One of the biggest crowd-pleasers? The Picante — a mix of Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave syrup, chilli, and coriander. Its spicy kick feels tailor-made for the Indian palate. “I can never say no to Picante,” says Manish Khanna, a 20-something Mumbai-based graphic designer. Khanna might not be obsessed with agave, but he’s certainly not immune to its charm.
With over 150 species around the world, agave is one of the most diverse plants in the spirits universe. “Tequila is just one expression under the agave umbrella, joined by mezcal, raicilla, and sotol — each defined by the spices used, the terroir it grows in, and the production methods employed,” explains Kimberly Pereira, CEO of Maya Pistola, a 100 per cent Agave Spirit from India.
Global travel and pop culture have made tequila aspirational, with celebrity-backed labels turning it into a lifestyle statement. “The arrival of premium imports has shown drinkers the craftsmanship behind aged and luxury expressions. Bartenders are playing a major role too, introducing agave through menus, masterclasses, and takeovers that highlight its versatility,” says Akash Singh, Beverage Manager at Pebble Street Hospitality. “Consumers now crave spirits that feel expressive and bold.”
Gin might have kickstarted India’s cocktail revolution, but the audience has matured. “Agave spirits have heritage and depth,” says actor-entrepreneur Karan Tacker, co-founder of Goonda. “It’s become a highly aspirational category, with even whisky loyalists switching sides. A lot of that has to do with agave’s appeal as a lower-calorie, cleaner spirit that doesn’t hit you hard the morning after.”
Today, every serious bar in India has its own agave signature. “Guests are asking for Palomas, Picantes, and new-age Margaritas, but they’re also looking for our twist on the classics,” says Anshul Tiwari, Head Mixologist at Tepah by The Bagh, Amritsar. “Whether it’s a smoky mezcal, a spiced tequila highball, or something entirely original—agave is at the center of it.”
In a country where taste naturally leans toward bold, spicy, and tangy flavours, agave feels right at home. “Mexico has a lot of spice in its cuisine, and so does India. It also pairs beautifully with fruits—both of which dominate Indian food,” says Chef Noah Louis Barnes, founder of Miss Margarita. “That’s why tequila works so well here.”
Premium imports like Don Julio, Patron, Codigo, and Maestro Dobel have only added fuel to the fire. “These aren’t just brands; they’re benchmarks of quality,” says Sachin Yadav, Head Mixologist at Mezcalita, Mumbai.
From smoky mezcal to silky tequila, India’s agave awakening is more than just a passing trend—it’s a full-blown movement. The shots are out, and the cocktails are in.