The absurd life of things

A gun becomes a typewriter. A chair sprouts a tree branch. A baby stroller cradles a urinal. These are not just reimagined objects in Gautam Bhatia’s latest exhibition, All the Beauty, but contradictions cast in steel and wood, a sharp satire filled with unease. “We live in a distraught world,” Bhatia says. “There was never a time when you could say yes, now life is peaceful. There are wars, forest fires, floods, terrorism, and authoritarian rulers. Where does art position itself in such a world?”

The exhibition’s title, Bhatia admits, is deliberately misleading, coming from a lifelong conviction that even amid chaos, art must hold a sliver of beauty. “The merged objects perhaps reflect something of that deranged reality, paranoia, and a submerged optimism,” he explains. By fusing ordinary objects until they appear like natural extensions of each other, he transforms the banal into something unsettling. “By itself, the object performs a single recognisable function, but its fusion with another turns it into an object of emotion. Emotion objectified.”

He calls this method “exaggerated reality”, a distortion that liberates art from formulaic prettiness. “Art needs to be free from reality, and exaggeration is one way to free it,” he says. To him, India’s dreary landscapes of standardised PWD guesthouse paintings—sunsets over Kerala backwaters, tribal women carrying firewood—are evidence of art’s surrender to banality. His response is to provoke disbelief, even mistrust. “What you see you no longer believe. If there’s an interesting work of art, you are sure it’s been assembled by AI; a unique piece of writing, surely, it’s been scripted using ChatGPT. With today’s easy availability of pictorial and literary tech, you begin to doubt all forms of original human endeavors.”