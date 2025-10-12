The sign of the times

Clicking keyboards and skittering fingertips across glass may be dominating our days now, but the quiet scratch of a nib on paper is finding its way back into our lives. Penmanship, once a basic skill, is being reimagined by younger generations as art, ritual, even rebellion. And driving this renaissance is the booming global market for luxury writing instruments—a space where craftsmanship, heritage, and emotion hold court.
Armenian writing instrument maker Benu has unveiled two exquisite creations that celebrate artistry and cultural symbolism—the Euphoria Freedom Limited Edition Fountain Pen, commemorating India’s Independence Day, and the Hand-Painted Ganesha Fountain Pen, crafted especially for the festive season.
The Ganesha Fountain Pen stands out as a true collector’s piece. Each pen showcases intricately hand-painted artwork of Lord Ganesha, surrounded by glowing diyas. The delicate detailing ensures that no two pens are exactly alike.
Complementing the artistry, the pen is fitted with a gold-plated stainless steel nib and a matching clip, offering both elegance and durability. It supports both standard international cartridges and converters, making it as practical as it is beautiful. The pen comes presented in a specially designed gift box, enhancing its appeal as a meaningful keepsake for writers, collectors, and devotees alike.
Luxury pens have always stood for more than mere function. They embody ritual, status, and the deeply personal act of setting thoughts free. “It’s a beautiful feeling which will never go away. It’s your personal time, personal connect, personal thoughts,” says Neeraj Walia, Managing Director and CEO of Montblanc India. The German brand, crafting icons since 1906, has redefined what a pen can be: the centenary-celebrated Meisterstück, the extravagant High Artistry series, and now the Schreiberling Limited Edition 1969, dreamed up by auteur Wes Anderson with eccentric green-yellow lacquer, platinum fittings, and a coral cap—a modern ode to Montblanc’s archival ‘baby’ pens.
In Italy, Montegrappa, pen-makers since 1912, continues to sculpt pens as if they were cathedrals. This year, to honour Michelangelo’s 550th birth anniversary, the brand released a fountain pen that fuses sculpture, painting, and architecture. The brand on the barrel matters. “A strong, recognisable brand name significantly influences the purchase decision and adds to the pride of ownership,” Ranjan explains, pointing to Sheaffer, Sailor, Montblanc, Benu, and Hugo Boss as perennial bestsellers.
Ink flows on, not in defiance of the digital world, but alongside it—a reminder that elegance, thought, and soul still find their truest form on paper.