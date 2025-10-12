The sign of the times

Clicking keyboards and skittering fingertips across glass may be dominating our days now, but the quiet scratch of a nib on paper is finding its way back into our lives. Penmanship, once a basic skill, is being reimagined by younger generations as art, ritual, even rebellion. And driving this renaissance is the booming global market for luxury writing instruments—a space where craftsmanship, heritage, and emotion hold court.

Armenian writing instrument maker Benu has unveiled two exquisite creations that celebrate artistry and cultural symbolism—the Euphoria Freedom Limited Edition Fountain Pen, commemorating India’s Independence Day, and the Hand-Painted Ganesha Fountain Pen, crafted especially for the festive season.

The Ganesha Fountain Pen stands out as a true collector’s piece. Each pen showcases intricately hand-painted artwork of Lord Ganesha, surrounded by glowing diyas. The delicate detailing ensures that no two pens are exactly alike.

Complementing the artistry, the pen is fitted with a gold-plated stainless steel nib and a matching clip, offering both elegance and durability. It supports both standard international cartridges and converters, making it as practical as it is beautiful. The pen comes presented in a specially designed gift box, enhancing its appeal as a meaningful keepsake for writers, collectors, and devotees alike.