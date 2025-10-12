The ugly Indian migrant and the ripple effect

Across the world, and for decades, the Indian diaspora was regarded as a model minority—productive, eager to assimilate, law-abiding and generally civil. This image is rapidly being tarnished, with a rising tide of hate directed against the community. The escalating racism, xenophobia and anti-migrant sentiment in the US and the wider West are certainly among the sources of this growing antipathy, but cannot exhaust the entire burden of culpability.

Over recent years, increasingly ‘bad behaviour’ among elements of the Indian diaspora has provoked a backlash, as aggressive demonstrations of religious and national identities as well as engagement in criminality, violence and a cynical exploitation of the freedoms and welfare schemes offered in some host countries, undermine historically positive images. There is, moreover, a progressive failure—often a refusal—to integrate with the host cultures, with elements of the Indian diaspora clustering in ethnic ghettos and striving to recreate the very cultures—or some imagined imitation of these—they sought to escape by migrating.

Relatively recent initiatives by the Indian state and by the ruling dispensation at New Delhi, as well as by some radical religious and political formations, to mobilise the Indian diaspora around the toxic politics of the home country, has infinitely worsened the situation, as an alien politics and unfamiliar, often disorderly and raucous, patterns of public articulation spill over into the streets. This often escalates anti-migrant sentiments within the resurgence of ‘right wing’ politics in the West. The crude instrumentalisation of the Indian diaspora as a proxy in the Indian leaderships’ battles against dissident elements on foreign soil, as well as a vehicle for purported ‘soft power projection’, is increasingly perceived as interference in the domestic politics of host countries. Harping on the ‘power of the Indian Diaspora’, the present regime at New Delhi exports its own political agenda to alienated sections of the diaspora, paving the road to ethnic isolation, polarisation and hatred. The emergence of an extremist-gangster nexus—most prominently the Khalistani-gangster nexus—in several countries, but particularly visible in Canada and the US, has darkened these images further.