A river runs through their lives

Gurnaik Johal’s novel Saraswati is as much a story about rivers as it is about people whose lives they dictate. It is divided into seven chapters, each named after a river of north-western India: Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum, Indus, Saraswati. Each chapter begins with an epigraph, and the one that heads Jhelum is the shortest. Just three words, and its slightly longer translation: Crescat e fluviis, ‘Strength from the rivers’, the motto of British Punjab.

It is a motto singularly apt for the book itself, a sprawling story of a family that begins in Punjab, spreads out across the world, and then circles back to Punjab. The story begins on a river, is tied up inextricably with rivers, and ends at the river for which it is named: the Saraswati.

In between the beginning and the end are tales that, river-like, rise and fall, go here and there. They are tied to the earth and are always, eventually, about strength, of whatever kind.

Saraswati begins with British-born Satnam returning to his ancestral village in Punjab with his parents following his grandmother’s death. As part of her legacy, Satnam’s Bibi has left a farm, as well as seven hand-embroidered phulkaris, which Satnam finds intriguing. Even as his parents wind up their work in Punjab and return to the UK, Satnam stays on. The well on the farm begins to fill up with water, and when scholars and scientists investigate, they conclude that this is the long-submerged Saraswati, coming to life again. The river rises, and with it rises a frenzy of Hindu nationalism, invoking the sacred river for public approval.

From Satnam, the tale moves back more than a century, to 1878. During a famine, a young woman named Sejal accompanies her sister, a bride, across the river to the sister’s new home. The old boatman has been replaced by a young man named Jugaad, and the chemistry between Sejal and Jugaad is instant. Their love story is the foundation of the novel: Sejal and Jugaad marry, much against the wishes of her family, and they name their children after the rivers of their land.