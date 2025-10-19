Avians can teach us the value of the world

Dry trees, and dead trees, are important parts of an ecosystem. Birds that scan the area—conducting surveillance for prey—often like perching on dry or dead trees. Dead trees will host a raptor or bird of prey or owl. And a dead tree may also have a nest in its bole—providing housing even when written off by us. Horticulturalists will often cut dead trees and remove dead leaves, viewing them as waste. Nature is more inclusive, finding uses, and life, amongst detritus.

If dead trees do not pose a risk—if they are in places where their (eventual) falling will not damage property, they should be left as they are. Hornbills and owls will use dead trees to nest. It follows then that if we want a world with hornbills and owls, we should let trees grow to their preferred size, and then we should let them stand after they die.

I returned from the forest to the city. The air was soft and syrupy. Near my workplace, Jungle babblers—those talkative, gregarious birds—were calling out with indignation. The focus of their ire was a Barn owl, sitting calmly, albeit sleepily, in the fork of a mango tree. A Red-whiskered bulbul and Tailorbird joined the mobbing party. Smaller birds, despite their diminutive size, will often charge at birds of prey. Their calls give away the location of a kite, an owl or a buzzard. On that morning, the only refuge the owl had was the security of the tree.

I wondered if the tree would be allowed to stand if it died; I wonder where the owl would shelter if we decided one day that we were better off without browned trees.

As I write this, the owl is gone. Hopefully it has flown to another refuge. Hopefully we can think of an owl, and its housing needs, when we plan our horticulture. Hopefully, we do not feel we know it all; that clues for valuing the world we live in can come creatures beyond us..

