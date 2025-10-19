Bling in the new

Gold in India has never just been metal. It is legacy, pride, and investment. But in 2025, the alloy of aspiration looks different. The new gold glows softly, bends easily, and doesn’t weigh down wrists or lives. The Midas touch this Diwali time is different. Where once 24K gold reigned as the standard of virtue and value, jewellers across Surat, Coimbatore, and Jaipur are now turning to more wearable mixes: 14K (about 58.5 per cent gold), 12K (50 per cent), and, increasingly, even 9K alloys. These lower-carat compositions, strengthened with copper, silver, and other metals, make jewellery more durable, less prone to scratches, and infinitely better suited to everyday use. The Bureau of Indian Standards’ recent move to allow hallmarking for 9K jewellery has legitimised this shift; fine jewellery, once the preserve of the affluent, has become more democratic, opening a shimmering middle ground between luxury and accessibility.

Gen Z now prefers 12K and 14K gold adornments: while not exactly bijouterie, they don’t see gold as investment like Millennials and Boomers, but as style statements. Meanwhile what is gold without diamonds even if they aren’t mined by DeBeers? Lab-grown diamonds, once considered a compromise, are now a conscious choice. Semi-precious stones, vibrant and versatile, are taking centre stage. Arshi Nagpal, a young makeup artist working at a beauty store in Delhi’s upscale Khan Market, flaunts a ring with a lab-grown two carat cushion-cut solitaire surrounded by a string of smaller diamonds—a Harry Winston-inspired design. It was a surprise from her engineer husband on their first anniversary. “I know it’s lab-grown but I love the look on my customer’s faces when they see my rock is bigger than theirs!” she smiles.

Golden hour

How did India—the world’s second largest purchaser of gold according to the World Gold Council—go from revering their traditional jewels to shunning them in favour of less valuable pieces? On the morning of October 8, 2025, the price of gold surpassed every record previously held. Reaching a high of `1,26,600 per 10 grams in the national capital, this unprecedented rate was merely a reflection of global trends. What is a fashionista to do? Aayush Soni, managing director, The House of MBj, a legacy jewellery brand founded in 1897 in Ratangarh, Churu, Rajasthan, explains, “Today’s clients are seeking jewellery that is accessible, versatile and meaningful.” Vinnie Ghatiwala belongs to the family of Ghatiwala jewellers of Jaipur, known for creating fine jadau jewellery for three generations. She decided to branch out this year with Mèroh, a brand that creates ‘modern heirlooms’ at an accessible price range. Reason? She explains. “The first is a rise in Prêt Jewellery—the idea that luxury is becoming more accessible. The second is a ‘No Locker’ mentality towards jewellery. Pieces are now seen as fashion accessories to be worn and enjoyed daily.” People are even opting for trade-ins by returning their jewellery to brands and buying new designs in their stead. Jewellery saving schemes in the market providing returns as high as 25-30 per cent are designed to help younger consumers develop a habit of saving, while experiencing the joy and satisfaction of rewarding themselves with something meaningful.