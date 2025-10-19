Blood is thicker than serums

You have probably seen the striking image — a face dotted with blood, promising radiant, youthful and glowing skin. It’s not a horror movie scene but a new cosmetic procedure that uses your own blood to improve skin texture and tone. ‘Vampire facial’, medically known as the Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) facial and popularised by celebrities like the Kardashians, has become one of the most talked-about skin rejuvenation techniques in recent years. But can your own blood give you blush?
What Is a Vampire Facial?
A PRP facial uses your body’s own platelets or the tiny healing cells found in blood to repair and revitalise the skin. Let’s understand the science first. The process begins with a small blood draw of about 15–20 ml. The sample is then placed in a centrifuge that spins at high speed to separate the blood components.
This process isolates platelet-rich plasma, the golden layer rich in growth factors. This concentrated plasma is then drawn into fine syringes and injected just beneath the skin. Remember, these micro-injections should only be administered precisely by a trained dermatologist to avoid bruises or infections—ensuring even absorption beneath the skin layers.
Platelets are our body’s warrior cells. They help the body's natural repair agents— they boost collagen, help with tissue regeneration, and strengthen your skin’s ability to heal itself. However, with ageing this process slows down. Thus, PRP gives it a controlled restart—delivering concentrated nourishment directly where your skin needs it.
Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF): Repairs and renews the top layer of skin.
Transforming Growth Factor (TGF): Encourages new blood vessel formation.
Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF): Improves oxygen and nutrient flow.
Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF): Triggers collagen production for firmness and elasticity.
Keratinocyte Growth Factor (KGF): Aids wound healing and strengthens the skin barrier.
What to Expect During and After the Procedure
The procedure is quick. It usually takes about 10 minutes once the plasma is ready. A numbing cream is applied for 15–20 minutes before treatment to minimise pain and discomfort.
Usually, most patients notice improved radiance and smoother texture within a week. However, the skill and precision of the dermatologist determine how natural and even the final outcome will be. For best results, the injections must be placed correctly along the natural lines and wrinkles of the face.
Are the Needles and Blood Safe?
PRP facials are considered safe as they use your own blood. Side effects are rare and mostly mild like slight redness, a bit of swelling, or tenderness that usually goes away within a day or two. In some cases, a mild antibiotic may be prescribed to prevent infection. But choose a skilled dermatologist because improper technique or poor hygiene can complicate the matter. Patients with active infections, skin conditions, or uncontrolled diabetes should consult the doctor before undergoing the procedure.
Is the Glow Worth Your Blood?
PRP facials are like nutrition therapy for your skin. It's a natural, science-based way to restore collagen and rejuvenate your complexion. With rare side effects and impressive results, no wonder this treatment has become a new favourite of dermatologists and beauty enthusiasts.
Still, as with any skin care trend, make sure you understand the process and consult a qualified professional. Your face deserves much more than a viral trend.