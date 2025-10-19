Blood is thicker than serums

You have probably seen the striking image — a face dotted with blood, promising radiant, youthful and glowing skin. It’s not a horror movie scene but a new cosmetic procedure that uses your own blood to improve skin texture and tone. ‘Vampire facial’, medically known as the Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) facial and popularised by celebrities like the Kardashians, has become one of the most talked-about skin rejuvenation techniques in recent years. But can your own blood give you blush?

What Is a Vampire Facial?

A PRP facial uses your body’s own platelets or the tiny healing cells found in blood to repair and revitalise the skin. Let’s understand the science first. The process begins with a small blood draw of about 15–20 ml. The sample is then placed in a centrifuge that spins at high speed to separate the blood components.

This process isolates platelet-rich plasma, the golden layer rich in growth factors. This concentrated plasma is then drawn into fine syringes and injected just beneath the skin. Remember, these micro-injections should only be administered precisely by a trained dermatologist to avoid bruises or infections—ensuring even absorption beneath the skin layers.

Platelets are our body’s warrior cells. They help the body's natural repair agents— they boost collagen, help with tissue regeneration, and strengthen your skin’s ability to heal itself. However, with ageing this process slows down. Thus, PRP gives it a controlled restart—delivering concentrated nourishment directly where your skin needs it.

Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF): Repairs and renews the top layer of skin.

Transforming Growth Factor (TGF): Encourages new blood vessel formation.

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF): Improves oxygen and nutrient flow.

Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF): Triggers collagen production for firmness and elasticity.

Keratinocyte Growth Factor (KGF): Aids wound healing and strengthens the skin barrier.

What to Expect During and After the Procedure

The procedure is quick. It usually takes about 10 minutes once the plasma is ready. A numbing cream is applied for 15–20 minutes before treatment to minimise pain and discomfort.