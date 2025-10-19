Cracking the code quietly

It begins quietly—no dramatic resignation, just a tired employee staring at their laptop at midnight, hitting “send” on another deliverable, wondering how they ended up here. After the Great Resignation and the era of quiet quitting, a darker trend is emerging: quiet cracking.

Unlike quiet quitting, which was an escape, quiet cracking is about staying put — enduring long hours and stress because bills won’t pay themselves. “They fight the long hours, exhaustion, and stress, yet deliver what is expected from them,” says Unnati Anam, founder of an HR consultancy. “But they are quietly getting disengaged with their managers and their companies because they are not happy with their work.” Common among entry-level workers earning Rs. 25,000–35,000, triggers include toxic culture, bad bosses, mismatched skills, or family pressures. Surprisingly, companies often tolerate the syndrome, especially in high-attrition sectors. “At an entry-level job, an employee is usually expected to do what is asked of her or him,” says Anam.

At managerial levels, the impact is severe. “When it sets in at the managerial level, it’s definitely detrimental to the company,” warns Palak Daga, founder of Every Last Detail. “A manager’s performance sets the benchmark for colleagues. If new ideas aren’t happening, growth stagnates, and projects suffer.”

Raghav (name changed), 30, works in tourism and knows this tension. “Most days at work are frustrating. I have been in the company for over three years, but I do not feel valued or appreciated. The job seems monotonous, too.” Quitting isn’t an option. “I need the money… So, I’d better bear and grin it until I get a better gig.”