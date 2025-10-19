Home is not always where the heart is

It’s happening in West Asia currently. But since time immemorial, we have read books and seen movies about people coming home from war and emotionally reuniting with their families and friends. The homecoming is always joyous and heralded by tears, hugs and outbursts of celebration. With reason. For the returnees as well as their families, the moment of reunion is a moment of unadulterated joy. Old memories come flooding in and everyone finds comfort in being back in the presence of someone they trust and love.

But homecomings are not all fictional, nor do they happen only to soldiers or prisoners of war. Everyone who’s been away from home for a long, long time—be it to study or work—comes home. And it’s not always easy. Reuniting with family or friends can be a mix of elation, nostalgia—and discomfort.

Because the formal homecoming is only the start. That momentous event is often followed by a quieter, more arduous journey: the struggle for the returnee to readjust to normal life and for their family and friends to reconcile themselves to living with a person who is both intimately familiar and profoundly changed.

It can be a bittersweet experience. On one hand, the returnee is incredibly happy to be home in familiar surroundings; on the other, they discover that they’ve outgrown many of the old routines and habits. They realise that they’ve developed their own way of doing things, their own customs, boundaries, and preferences.

Their family’s behaviour may now seem irksome to them. Used to their independence, they may resent their parents for being overly directive and find the neighbours overly familiar. Were the siblings always so noisy, they think? Or the spouse so possessive?

The family has its own secret misgivings and questions too: when did the returnee become so opinionated or so fussy about their clothes and food, they wonder. Time apart means both parties have grown in ways the other hasn’t witnessed, and this can cause confusion and misunderstandings.