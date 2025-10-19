Pardon her crime

Murder, music, and mayhem take center stage in Scintillating Sinners of Chicago, a homegrown rendition of the iconic Broadway musical, Chicago, that turns crime into cabaret. The play opens with the beautiful Velma Kelly (played by Rachel David) sashaying on stage. In dulcet tones, she encapsulates the sins of life in the timeless number All That Jazz. One would never know that moments before this performance, she had murdered her husband and sister in cold blood.

The next scene sees the pretty and unassuming Roxie Hart (played by Vandana Munjal) transform from helpless lass to calculating criminal when she kills her lover for rescinding on his promise to help her get on stage. The rest of the musical unfolds behind bars as Kelly and Hart become the poster girls of cunning criminals. The ringleader of this circus is sly, ambitious lawyer Billy Flynn (Reuben Israel), who spins implausible stories to have them acquitted. And tying it all together is jazz music, cabaret dance, and the hedonistic lifestyle associated with them.

Beneath the showmanship and gleeful performances runs a message of female empowerment. “We chose this musical because it talks about young and strong women who want to make a name for themselves on the stage of life and showcase the challenges life presents before them to achieve their dreams,” explain the producers of the play, and founding members of the Theatre for a Cause Trust (TFAC), Ritu R. Chandra, Vandana Munjal, and Radhika Bharat Ram.