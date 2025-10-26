A rhythm for reverence

Lavani’s popular perception is parallel to that of the courtesan. Because of the nature and setting of the performances, it is perceived to be vulgar and associated with sex work, and hence, not worthy of respect and recognition in society. However, Korgaonkar reiterates, “There actually remains a clear distance between the artists’ personal and professional lives.” This performance, beginning with Mujra, detaches Lavani from this notion and redefines it while retaining its erotic essence.

Adorned with Nauvari saris in hues of deep maroon, turquoise, and bright pink, the production features acclaimed Lavani artists from the Sangeetbari genre—most of them born into the dance tradition. “Shows like Lavani Ke Rang give us a different audience—people who don’t know Marathi and are not familiar with the Lavani culture. This becomes a different experience,” says Gita Waikar, a 41-year-old Lavani dancer, who hails from a small town, Wai, in Maharashtra.

Peppered with teasing glances and sexual innuendos, Lavani has a flirtatious character, accentuated by double entendre, tabooed themes, and metaphors about desire in its songs. Each dancer has their own style, but it is erotic with restraint. Gita explains, “Lavani requires loosening up, loving yourself, and owning your body.” Be it a Lavani on a bird exploring her youth or a woman celebrating her husband quitting alcohol, the artistes break into songs in their strong, husky voices.

Pushpa Satarkar, 51, from Wai, has been practicing Lavani for more than four decades. She mentions, “My generation has grown up observing traditional Lavani and might be the last to be familiar with the old style.” She laments that people now only want peppy and fast-paced dance numbers. “I love the latest styles but also miss performing on old, slower songs,” Pushpa says.