Echoes of the mountains

The community takes pride in its language, Burushaski, which has no linguistic relationship to any other existing language. “There is no language like Burushaski,” says Khan. “It is not borrowed or mixed. It stands on its own. Speaking it reminds us of who we are.”

Khan, along with Dr. Roman Fatima, is keen to protect this legacy of his community by teaching the language, recording oral histories, and sharing cultural knowledge using digital tools. Social media and technology are helping to spread awareness and build interest among the youth. “We are teaching our children the importance of who they are,” says Khan. “They are learning to speak Burushaski, to perform our rituals, and to take part in our traditions with pride.”

Fatima believes that the Botraj culture is rich in meaning and continues to give strength to younger generations. “Our community has strong values, which help us live with dignity even in a fast-changing world,” says Fatima. She feels that Botraj culture has much to offer, not only in language but also in music, dress, and storytelling traditions. “Our wedding chants, stories, and seasonal celebrations all carry messages from our past,” she explains.

A unique festival called Ginani, which marks the seasons and community life, is celebrated wearing traditional clothes, influenced by Central Asian and Dardic traditions. The community gatherings reflect a strong tribal structure that continues to this day.

“What makes us different is not just our looks or food—it’s the way we live together and the respect we show for our history,” Fatima says. “We carry the spirit of the mountains with us, even here in Srinagar.”

There is also an effort to have a chapter on the Botraj community included in school textbooks, so that more people in Kashmir and beyond can learn about this rich culture. Fatima believes this positive energy will take the community forward. “There is hope because we are active,” she says. “We are not waiting for someone else to save our culture. We are doing it ourselves—with pride and love.”