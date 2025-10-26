Happiness, the Ayurvedic way

Mind or mana in Ayurveda means the entity which results in knowledgeable perception. Ayurveda never considers the mind as a separate entity rather the mind is always working in combination with the body and soul. Ayurveda highlights the mind’s deep connections with bodily functions:

Yogam: Mind and Body Connection

Ayurveda states that it is the interaction of the physical body, sensory apparatus, and manas that allows us to experience the world and respond to it accordingly. The nature of the mind is based on the dominance of three qualities or gunas:

Satva: The pure, clear, and unblemished potential

Rajas: The active, energetic, and egoistic potential

Thamas: The dull, inactive, and dormant potential

The mind is superior to the normal sensory apparatus; without the mind’s presence, the senses fail to perceive knowledge. We experience life to its fullest only when this union happens correctly.

Mind and the Digestive System

There is a close relationship between the mind and agni (the metabolic or digestive factor). A positive mental attitude promotes healthy digestion, while a negative mental state adversely affects the digestive mechanism.

Mind and Sleep

According to the Charaka Samhita, sleep occurs when the mind detaches from the sensory organs and achieves a comfortable state. Sleep (nidra) and manas are interdependent.