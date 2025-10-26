Happiness, the Ayurvedic way

Mind or mana in Ayurveda means the entity which results in knowledgeable perception. Ayurveda never considers the mind as a separate entity rather the mind is always working in combination with the body and soul. Ayurveda highlights the mind’s deep connections with bodily functions:
Yogam: Mind and Body Connection
Ayurveda states that it is the interaction of the physical body, sensory apparatus, and manas that allows us to experience the world and respond to it accordingly. The nature of the mind is based on the dominance of three qualities or gunas:
Satva: The pure, clear, and unblemished potential
Rajas: The active, energetic, and egoistic potential
Thamas: The dull, inactive, and dormant potential
The mind is superior to the normal sensory apparatus; without the mind’s presence, the senses fail to perceive knowledge. We experience life to its fullest only when this union happens correctly.
Mind and the Digestive System
There is a close relationship between the mind and agni (the metabolic or digestive factor). A positive mental attitude promotes healthy digestion, while a negative mental state adversely affects the digestive mechanism.
Mind and Sleep
According to the Charaka Samhita, sleep occurs when the mind detaches from the sensory organs and achieves a comfortable state. Sleep (nidra) and manas are interdependent.
Mind and Disease
Good mental health is crucial for both preventing and curing illness. Being aware of one’s own emotional and psychological issues and actively working to resolve them is vital for maintaining a positive mind.
Mind and Prana Vayu
The proper interaction between the body, mind, senses, and soul is facilitated by vayu (the movement factor). Specifically, the vital energy known as prana vayu is responsible for this energetic communication.
Why the Mind is Not Stable
Ayurveda teaches that the instability of the manas (mind) stems from two primary sources: unwanted emotions and continuous, unwholesome thoughts.
Unwanted emotions fall under the spectrum of ragadi—a collective term for passions like attachment, jealousy, greed, and aversion. This emotional distress and constant mental chatter create deep turbulence in the mind.
According to Ayurvedic philosophy, true mental stability and positive health (swasthya) can only be ensured when the mind is disciplined. This means cultivating present-moment awareness and fulfilling our duties and responsibilities with an even mind (a state often associated with satva).
How to Achieve Mental Stability
Achieving mental stability requires a holistic approach that ensures the proper functioning of the sense organs and a strong association with the intellect (buddhi). The core strategies involve managing the vata dosha and adhering to supportive daily practices (dinacharya):
1. Vata and Physical Practices
Oil Massage (abhyanga): The daily practice of oil massage for the body and head is crucial, as it helps pacify vitiated vata dosha.
2. Lifestyle and Discipline
Proper Sleep: Maintaining a strict sleep routine, ensuring proper sleep, and avoiding delayed sleep and late-night eating are fundamental pillars of good mental health.
Emotional Environment: Cultivating a positive environment by avoiding distressful situations and seeking out good company (satsanga).
By integrating these holistic measures—from physical practices like abhyanga to disciplined diet and self-control—we align with the Ayurvedic path toward sustained mental and emotional balance.
The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala