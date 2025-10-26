In Hinduism, even the creator was created

The word Sanantan Dharma used by politicians tries to proclaim that Hinduism is unchanging and the only disruption came because of Muslims and British, and their political opponents. But that is not true. Take the case of the Hindu Trinity. Today, we speak about Brahma the Creator, Vishnu the Preserver, and Shiva the Destroyer. But this concept of the four-headed creator known as Brahma who performs Vedic ritual emerges much later in Hindu history, about 2,000 years ago. This Brahma is not found in the Vedic corpus at all.

In the Vedic corpus, which is over 3,000 years old, the word Brahman refers to the power of the cosmos that can be invoked through the chants and the mantras. It is the hidden meaning and the power to change things through sound. This Brahman later in the Upanishads comes to mean the cosmic spirit in the universe and has nothing to do with the four-headed Brahma.

The idea of the creator god first emerges in the Rig Veda in the form of the Purusha who is said to be a primal organism with multiple heads, multiple arms, who is dismembered and sacrificed into various parts from whom different parts of nature come into being like the sun and the moon and the wind and the waters and finally the plants and the animals.

Later we are told in Vedic ritual texts, known as the Brahmanas, that the Purusha was the first being to be born who experienced loneliness and therefore created companionship, who experienced hunger and therefore created food, who experienced curiosity and therefore created knowledge; and his companionship, and his food and his knowledge took the form of the goddess.

The same ritual manuals refer to the lord of progeny or the Prajapati and in various myths found in ritual text he is described as the fish who saves Manu from the flood, the turtle on which the earth resides, the wild boar who jumped into the sea and rescued the submerged earth. Prajapati is equated with the breath that gives life to living organisms, speech through which ideas can be communicated to other human beings and to the gods. Prajapati is linked to the imagination, to thought, he is linked to death, he is linked to time, he is linked to the ritual of the yajna, he is linked to the sun and the moon. So Prajapati is a very important character in the Vedic ritual manuals. These stories of Prajapati are the original itihasa, stories that were told to explain the Vedic rituals.