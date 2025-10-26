Silky overload

The Shahnaz Husain Flower Botanics range is a truly indulgent experience for anyone who loves botanical skincare. The Pink Lotus Sunflower Day Cream is wonderfully to use at first touch yet surprisingly hydrating, leaving my skin feeling nourished and refreshed throughout the day. The White Water Lily Jasmine Moisturiser is a delight, with its delicate fragrance and silky texture that softens the skin beautifully, giving it a smooth, pampered feel. The Exotic Lotus Nourishing Cream feels like a rich, luxurious hug for my skin, deeply moisturising and reviving dull, dry patches, leaving a natural, healthy glow that I genuinely notice. Each product feels like a botanical treat, with extracts that clearly work to improve skin texture and radiance over time. However, the creaminess and richness come with a caveat—they can feel a bit sticky and heavy, which might not be ideal for sensitive or acne-prone skin and could potentially lead to breakouts if used excessively. Despite this, the overall experience is luxurious, soothing, and effective, making these creams a wonderful option for those who crave deep hydration in their skincare routine.