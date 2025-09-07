Getting on your nerves

Somewhere between your night cream and your meditation app lies the future of beauty—and it smells like lavender, tingles like peppermint, and maybe, just maybe, makes you a little happier. Welcome to the world of neurocosmetics—where serums soothe your soul, moisturisers moonlight as mood boosters, and skincare is officially having a therapy moment. On most evenings, banker Shraddha Awasthi reaches for a small bottle on her dresser. It looks like any other serum, but for her, it marks the difference between a routine and a ritual. “It’s subtle,” she says. “My skin feels soothed, but so does my mind. It turns winding down into something more than just skincare.”

Stories like hers are becoming more common. These moments are reshaping how people think about beauty products, not just as surface-level fixes but as tools that influence how they feel. Neurocosmetics, a field bridging neuroscience and dermatology, is emerging as the latest frontier in skincare. The concept is simple—skincare that interacts with the nervous system, eases stress, and subtly influences mood—suggesting that what we put on our skin might affect more than just how we look. Ever since beauty products first appeared on vanity shelves, they have promised flawless skin, and a lasting glow. But now, it is shifting from surface to psyche. The shift has given rise to a new conversation in dermatology and wellness, one that explores how skin and brain can ‘talk’ to each other.