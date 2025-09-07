My skin’s new BFF

I’ve been using the Centi Sooth Intense Soothing Ampoule by The Bath and Care for a few weeks now, and I’m honestly so impressed. My skin is really sensitive and tends to get red, especially after treatments or when I try new products. I was looking for something calming, lightweight, and gentle—and this serum has been perfect. Right away, I noticed how light the texture is. It’s not sticky or heavy at all, and it absorbs very quickly. I use three-four drops on my clean face, pat it in gently, and then follow up with my moisturiser. It leaves my skin feeling soft and comfortable, not greasy. It layers really well with other products, too. The redness in my cheeks and around my nose has gone down a lot, and my skin feels stronger overall. It has become a daily part of my routine, especially at night or after exfoliating. If you have stressed, irritated, or sensitive skin, I definitely recommend giving this a try. It’s soothing, easy to use, and just makes your skin feel better.

Product details:

Centi Sooth Intense Soothing Ampoule

Price: ₹2,199

Rating 4.5