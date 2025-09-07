Pride versus prejudice

Shahida Khanam grew up hearing taunts about her Gujjar identity, but instead of turning away, the 27-year-old chose to wear it with pride, and in doing so, sparked a cultural awakening in her community. From Aragam, a Bandipora village about 70 km from Srinagar, Shahida has started the first tribal museum in the area in an effort to change how people see Gujjars, and more importantly, how Gujjars see themselves. The relationship between Kashmiris and Gujjars is shaped by a long history of coexistence marked by subtle tensions, cultural divergence, and shifting political dynamics. Kashmiris, often urban, have historically held social and political dominance in the Valley, while Gujjars, a pastoral tribal community speaking Gojri, have long lived on the margins, both geographically and economically. Despite centuries of living side by side, Gujjars have often been perceived as outsiders within the Kashmiri Muslim mainstream, viewed through a lens of social hierarchy and sometimes exclusion. After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Gujjars saw new opportunities, while many Kashmiris felt politically sidelined. This has subtly recast the inter-community dynamic, introducing new undercurrents.