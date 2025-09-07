White is the Colour of Choice

Desiring white skin might be questioned, but it is a choice. As we constantly hop from one beauty trend to another, trying serums and creams that promise miraculous results, there's a growing trend that has gained traction in recent years—skin whitening injections.

These injections promise a radiant, luminous complexion from within, and many are injecting themselves to achieve that flawless, Instagram-filter look.

Society has long been obsessed with skin colour. In ancient India, queens reportedly used elaborate skincare mixtures, goat milk and herbs, to keep their skin flawless and fair. Even today, many celebrities opt for skin whitening treatments—often denying or downplaying their use. But how did it all started?

An Accidental Discovery

Glutathione, the key ingredient in skin whitening injections, was never originally developed for this purpose. Indeed, glutathione was initially used as an antioxidant during chemotherapy treatments. Doctors noticed that patients emerging from chemo seemed to have a radiant glow. When the beauty industry caught wind of this, a new trend was born.

The Chemistry Behind Skin Whitening

Your body produces Glutathione. The ‘Master antioxidant’, produced by the liver, plays a key role in detoxification, supporting the immune system, and maintaining skin health. It combats free radicals and keeps the liver healthy, but most importantly, inhibits melanin production or melanogenesis—responsible for human skin, hair, and eye color. Low melanin levels typically mean lighter skin. But there’s a caveat. Reducing melanin alone doesn’t mean one can transform into a life-like Snow White.

A skilled dermatologist can only lighten your skin to match the tone behind your ear, inner thighs, or chest—areas that reflect your natural skin shade. So, check your skin tone behind your ear; that’s the closest approximation to your achievable skin color even through the treatment.