White is the Colour of Choice

Desiring white skin might be questioned, but it is a choice. As we constantly hop from one beauty trend to another, trying serums and creams that promise miraculous results, there's a growing trend that has gained traction in recent years—skin whitening injections.
These injections promise a radiant, luminous complexion from within, and many are injecting themselves to achieve that flawless, Instagram-filter look.
Society has long been obsessed with skin colour. In ancient India, queens reportedly used elaborate skincare mixtures, goat milk and herbs, to keep their skin flawless and fair. Even today, many celebrities opt for skin whitening treatments—often denying or downplaying their use. But how did it all started?
An Accidental Discovery
Glutathione, the key ingredient in skin whitening injections, was never originally developed for this purpose. Indeed, glutathione was initially used as an antioxidant during chemotherapy treatments. Doctors noticed that patients emerging from chemo seemed to have a radiant glow. When the beauty industry caught wind of this, a new trend was born.
The Chemistry Behind Skin Whitening
Your body produces Glutathione. The ‘Master antioxidant’, produced by the liver, plays a key role in detoxification, supporting the immune system, and maintaining skin health. It combats free radicals and keeps the liver healthy, but most importantly, inhibits melanin production or melanogenesis—responsible for human skin, hair, and eye color. Low melanin levels typically mean lighter skin. But there’s a caveat. Reducing melanin alone doesn’t mean one can transform into a life-like Snow White.
A skilled dermatologist can only lighten your skin to match the tone behind your ear, inner thighs, or chest—areas that reflect your natural skin shade. So, check your skin tone behind your ear; that’s the closest approximation to your achievable skin color even through the treatment.
Why Are Skin Whitening Injections Trending?
1. They’re faster and more effective than topical methods like creams or serums, which often can’t match the absorption efficiency of injections.
2. Glutathione also fights free radicals, boosts immunity, and slows skin aging.
How long is the process?
1. The first step is checking for vitamin deficiencies. It can affect the effectiveness of glutathione injections.
2. Based on the results, the dermatologist prepares a customised glutathione solution, tailored to specific skin-type and goals. It contains Vitamin C, thioctic acid, alpha-lipoic acid, kojic acid, B-vitamins, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, collagen, zinc, and other beneficial minerals.
3. The solution is administered intravenously for efficient absorption.
4. Usually, sessions are scheduled 2-3 times a week initially, then reduced to once a week for maintenance.
5. But results can vary. Many witness visible changes after 5-10 sessions, while others may need 20-30 sessions.
Post-Treatment Care
If your dermatologist doesn’t discuss aftercare in detail, be cautious! Proper aftercare is just as crucial as the injections. Here are some essential tips:
- Stay well-hydrated to help eliminate toxins and always apply sunscreen.
- Avoid excessive smoking or drinking, as these may deplete glutathione levels.
The Final Verdict
While opting for skin whitening procedure is a choice, it’s important to recognise that skin whitening is deeply rooted in the problematic concept of colourism. Always consult a trusted dermatologist and keep your expectations realistic.
