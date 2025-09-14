Bring to Heal

As someone clocking 16-hour days, 27-year-old Anandita Anand, Turnkey Marketing Professional in the luxury beverage industry, found herself slowly unravelling. Living away from home, physically exhausted and emotionally frayed, anxiety crept in quietly. “I wasn’t looking for anything transformational, just a boost,” she says. That boost came via a hydration IV drip. From cacao rituals to cold plunges, she’s dabbled in therapies that aren’t always backed by science but offer something harder to quantify: emotional reprieve. She’s not always sure what’s working—“I can’t explain the science, but it feels grounding just to make space for myself.”

The Mind and the Body

Once seen as a luxury escape from the chaos of urban life, wellness used to mean slowing down: a forest stay with chirping mornings and dancing waterfalls, or a Himalayan hideaway offering Ayurvedic massages and sunrise yoga. Sanctuaries like The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, still hold space for those traditional rituals. It’s this deeper emotional recalibration that spaces like Swastik Luxury Wellbeing in Peacock Valley, Khadakwasla Pune, are now centering. “Unless the mind is brought to peace, the body cannot fully absorb the benefits of any therapy,” says Dr Milind Salunke, Wellness Director at Swastik. Grounding begins the moment a seeker arrives: a temple bell rings, a warm foot bowl is offered, lavender oil is applied to calm. From barefoot reflexology tracks to chakra balancing, these elemental rituals help guests shift from external noise to internal stillness.

In the thick of Mumbai’s commercial skyline, the new Fairmont Mumbai’s Longevity & Wellness Floor offers a curated spectrum of clinical-grade therapies. Step into the Blu Xone, where marbled art-deco tiles and pristine white walls lead to cutting-edge biohacking tools: cryotherapy chambers, halo-therapy saunas, and hyperbaric oxygen pods. These therapies are guided by experts like Dr Rashmi Ambastha, Fairmont’s Director of Wellness and Spas. She explains, “This is where ancient Indian naturopathy meets precision diagnostics.”

While nature immersion has long been a wellness cliché, a powerful new frontier “wilderness wellness” is emerging. Siddhayu Wellness Ayurveda, from the House of Baidyanath, brings this to life in The Bamboo Forest, Tadoba. Set within a wildlife reserve, Siddhayu harmonises Ayurveda with elemental nature. Its signature therapy taps into nature directly, called Gothan Maati Lepam, it is a detoxifying clay pack made from local lake bed clay, enriched with native herbs. Actor Nauheed Cyrusi found it quietly transformative. “Wellness is probably one of the most overused words today,” she laughs. “But it’s really a lifestyle that often pushes us toward it and it’s so deeply personal.”

Sound healing is key here. Led by Anoopama Mukerjee Lohana, India’s first certified international sound therapist, sessions with Himalayan bowls and resonant gongs realign body energy with the forest’s pulse. While, in Gujarat, Woods at Sasan borders Gir Forest, where the Sonorium Sound Healing Space transforms sound into sensation. Frame drums, tubular bells, and a signature Sound Healing Bed guide guests through a 30-minute Five Elements journey.