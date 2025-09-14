He has the last word

Deep down, Madhav knew he would win the tournament. “Even when I knew I had a 100 per cent chance of winning, I was focused on the game instead of thinking about winning. As I had already secured the second position twice in this championship, it was a long time coming. It is a relief to have won this,” Madhav says.

His love for words and mathematical strategy converge in his inherent talent and passion for Scrabble. “I love playing board games and reading books. Scrabble is the perfect game for me as it brings together critical thinking and language,” he says.

His bookshelves house a surfeit of board games, including Catan and Ticket to Ride, and are lined with trophies from spelling bees and Scrabble tournaments. “Professional learning began pretty early for me, at seven, when I started learning Scrabble words beyond regular English. At 12, I played a tournament and then thought of participating in competitions,” he says. His father is his first and only mentor; the teen has never taken Scrabble classes, as he feels that they pull the fun out of it. Madhav loves the sense of immersion in a game and dedicates 30 minutes to an hour a day to Scrabble through online apps.

When Madhav draws a bunch of lettered tiles from his pouch, a sense of ease is evident, as if he is familiar with each alphabet his fingers glide over, even without looking. “I started with shorter words, moved on to ‘bingos’ with the bonus, and finally learnt higher scoring tiles with Z and Q. I am intrigued by words that not just look absurd but have interesting meanings behind them, such as the word Abrook, which was actually misspelt in a Shakespearean play. Whenwe, a word that refers to the good old days, has always amused me,” the class 10 student laughs, “Hindi words such as kaamchor and kanjoos have been added to the Scrabble dictionary. I recently played the word badmaash in a game.”