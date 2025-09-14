Medium is the message

Fifteen years ago, when Rasika Kajaria founded Exhibit 320 in Delhi’s Lado Sarai, she envisioned more than a white-walled gallery. The space was built for experimentation, where contemporary artists could push boundaries without fear. Now, with Shared Worlds, an anniversary exhibition, the gallery revisits that founding vision while firmly casting its gaze toward the future. Curated by Deeksha Nath, the exhibition brings together 34 artists. Shared Worlds offers a “trans-historical and trans-material” terrain where painting, sculpture, print, textile, installation, and photography collide and converse. “The exhibition becomes a space not of isolated masterpieces,” says Nath, “but of entangled dialogues between past and present, form and content, self and world.”

The show unfolds along three thematic threads—abstraction as a materially and culturally resonant language; identity and gender as evolving performances; and memory as both archive and prophecy. From climate crisis to migration, inheritance to erasure, the works speak in distinct and layered voices.

There is Gunjan Kumar, who engages with pigments both organic and mineral, Indian muslin, and handwoven cotton. In the Sifr series, thousands of tiny, handmade cones emerge from gestures that mimic a dervish whirl. “Process in the works is the message,” she insists.

Nandan Ghiya’s “sculptural photographs” layer images of Rajasthani heritage sites with found portraits. He revisits the Varaha avatar as a metaphor for environmental degradation, juxtaposing royal grandeur with street-level detail. “One sculpture reflects on royal heritage, the other borrows from the streets,” he says.