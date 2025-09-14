The internal shower craze

Every once in a while, the internet stumbles upon a wellness trend so simple, so seemingly effortless, that it spreads like wildfire through social media feeds. The latest of these viral wonders is a concoction known as the “Internal Shower”—a name as dramatic as the effect it promises: to flush out your gut and leave you feeling light, clean, and thoroughly relieved.

It all started when celebrity nutritionist Daryl Gioffre introduced this digestive hack—a mix of just water, chia seeds, and a hearty squeeze of lemon juice—as a natural remedy for bloating and constipation. The idea took off, fueled by the kind of virality only TikTok and Instagram can deliver. Videos of influencers downing their mason jars of the seedy beverage, followed by not-so-subtle updates on their bowel movements, flooded the algorithm. What made it click? Probably the ease and effectivity

“I usually don’t fall for online trends, but this one seemed easy and without any side effects,” says makeup artist Leena Goradia, who stumbled upon a reel and decided to give it a try. Having long relied on warm water with lemon and honey each morning, she figured this was just a slight upgrade. “It definitely seems to have improved my digestion,” she smiles.

Turns out, the science supports the hype—at least partially. Nutritionist Shilpa Mittal points out that chia seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce bloating and act as natural antioxidants.

Clinical nutritionist Anshul Singh of Artemis Hospital is more than just a fan—she is a regular user of the drink and recommends it to her patients. She says “The fiber content is excellent for those dealing with constipation. Plus, it makes you feel full, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and manage body weight.”