The wickedness that spawned wicked women

No thanks to Elon Musk, in all the time wasted on checking my Twitter (or whatever the tech bros are calling it now) feed, there is not a peep from the people I choose to follow even if I make it a belaboured point to click on ‘Following’ not ‘For You’. Instead, I am bombarded with state/corporate/pharma-sponsored trolls and bots who are out to scam me, sell me something I don’t need, or simply ruin my day. However, the most insidious posts and videos on my timeline are about badly behaved and dangerous women.

Overzealous keepers of our nation’s culture and traditions, usually guilty of groping women and children, when not trashing the streets, getting drunk and roughing up ‘beef eaters’ and lovers, have made it their life’s mission to chronicle the misdeeds of random viragos. These depict harridanism, harpyism and harlotry in harrowing detail. For those who have lent their dictionary and thesaurus to Shashi Tharoor and haven’t gotten it back, allow me to clarify…

The unchaste chronicles capture women doing awful things like bashing up their mother-in-law, accusing innocent Uber driver of attempted rape to deny him his fare, cheating on husband, marrying man for his money and murdering him after with illicit lover’s help. Added to these crimes are other ‘offenses’ deemed by poltroons to be of the same magnitude—women partying hard in glam outfits, going to work while baby cries, and worst of all, ordering on Zomato instead of slaving over a wooden stove and lovingly preparing a feast fit for an entire kingdom. In badly worded tweets, wokesters and feminists are blamed for this state of affairs.