Vrooming in

From its humble debut in 1975 to becoming one of the most beloved lifestyle cars on the planet, the Volkswagen Polo has transcended generations, borders, and even definitions of what a hatchback can be. Over 20 million units later, the Polo isn’t just a car—it’s a global phenomenon, a symbol of timeless design, effortless cool, and everyday performance.

From its understated classics to coveted limited editions like the playful Harlekin, the effortlessly stylish Polo Jeans, and the rare Polo Genesis, the model has found a second life in the luxury collector circuit, with some editions now commanding jaw-dropping prices.

But the Polo’s story isn’t only written in showrooms or private collections. It’s also forged in the fire of motorsports. The Polo R WRC, a formidable, race-tuned machine, has become a regular at the World Rally Championship, drawing racing royalty, collectors, and thrill-seekers alike.

Now, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Volkswagen marks a pivotal moment. At this year’s IAA Mobility Show in Munich, the marque unveiled its boldest Polo yet: the all-electric ID.