Why is Marxism turning homophobic?

Many Marxist and Left-leaning organisations are supporting regimes that are challenging the global capitalist order. But in doing so they are condoning homophobic anti-queer policies of the very same regimes.

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore, following the Sankarist anti-imperial model, is celebrated by the left for nationalising mines, cancelling debt, and rejecting Western domination. Yet as a popular Muslim leader holding traditional values, he is strongly homophobic and has passed laws that criminalise same-sex activity. Leftists excuse this as part of ‘religious freedom’ of the oppressed.

The Israel-Palestine conflict is being framed as one between the oppressor (Israel/capitalism) and the oppressed (Palestinians/socialism). Religious motivations of the parties involved, ideas such as martyrdom if one kills Jewish people and sacred land of Jews are ignored as irrational and irrelevant. The homophobia of Palestinian groups is sidelined, even though they actively suppress queer communities. Any attempt to question this aspect of Palestinian society is met with hostility and even seen as pink washing, using queer people to take away attention from colonialism and genocide.

Is it simply a case of choosing one’s battles or is Marxism, with its deeply Christian roots, and materialistic paradigm, essentially homophobic and anti-love?

Classical Marxism (19th century) focused on the material realities of wealth, resources, and ownership of the means of production. Cultural Marxism (20th century onwards) shifted its emphasis from economics to power and agency, extending critique beyond class to culture, gender, race, etc.

Marxist thought is fundamentally influenced by Christian myth. Once there was a perfect, equal world (Eden). Inequality entered through original sin, represented by the rise of private property and capitalism. History is framed as a march toward an apocalyptic revolution, ending in a utopian ‘return’ of equality. Within this framework, non-procreative sexuality was long dismissed, echoing Christian discomfort with homosexuality.