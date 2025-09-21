Cause you deserve it

The wedding season is upon us. And as the big day approach us, our skin needs to be at its best. The bride-to-be, the groom–to-be, especially need to look their best. One certainly doesn't want to look back on their wedding photos and feel disappointed about their skin or an unexpected breakouts. Whether you’re the groom, a groomsman, or simply aiming to look fresh throughout the wedding festivities, this comprehensive guide will help you attain flawless skin.

First things first. Skincare is a journey. It requires dedication, patience, and careful attention. But just because achieving great skin takes time doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on the benefits by your wedding day. Be aware of your skincare timeline so that when the big day arrives, your skin is as prepared as possible.

1. Start Early (Like, Right Now)

Treat your skin like a fine wine—it needs time to develop. If your wedding is six months away, it’s time to start your skincare boot camp. Cleanse and exfoliate at least once or twice a week to eliminate dead skin. Moisturise, even if you have oily skin. If your skin is misbehaving (redness, acne, or severe dryness), consult a specialist. There's no shame in getting professional help.

2. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate!

Water is your key to a radiant complexion. When your skin is dehydrated, it will appear fatigued, dull, and lifeless—much like a Monday morning meeting. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water daily, and more if you work out or sweat excessively. Substituting one or two glasses of water with beer could be a fun idea.

3. Sunscreen is Essential!

UV rays don’t discriminate based on the weather, season, or wedding day. So, safeguard your skin as much as possible.

4. Say No to Experiments

Two weeks prior to your big day isn’t the moment to experiment with that trendy acid serum you saw on reels. Rely on your tried-and-true skincare products to steer clear of unexpected breakouts or irritation.