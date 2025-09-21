Of honour, commerce, and a contested pitch

Another high-octane India-Pakistan match was over and more will be coming soon in the tournament. We saw a lot of theatrics in the Indian team refusing to shake hands with the vanquished Pakistan team. The Indian team’s reaction was an expression of what the Indian public feel in the aftermath of Pahalgam. This contest is jarringly out of sync with the national mood. It presents a stark contrast: a country in a state of solemn anger on one side, and a multi-million-dollar sporting carnival on the other. But does the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) care for anything other than money?

The justification provided by the board’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, is that since the Asia Cup is a “multinational competition,” a boycott is not feasible. He argues that such a move would undermine India’s ambitions to host major future events like the Olympics. This rationale, however, rings hollow for many. It positions national sentiment as subordinate to long-term logistical goals.

The government, for its part, acted with resolve following the attack, launching Operation Sindoor and banning hostile media channels. This decisive stance makes the BCCI’s decision appear disconnected from the nation’s prevailing spirit. While citizens engage in symbolic “sindoor” protests to honour our soldiers, the country’s wealthiest sporting body proceeds with business as usual, creating a dissonance that is hard to ignore.

To comprehend this decision, one must look at the unique and perplexing structure of the BCCI itself. For decades, it has functioned as a curious anomaly: an entity that performs a sovereign function by selecting ‘Team India’ to represent the nation, yet fiercely guards its autonomy from public oversight. It is an organisation with a projected revenue exceeding `10,000 crore, enjoying substantial tax benefits and state-subsidised infrastructure, all while resisting the transparency norms that govern other public-facing institutions.