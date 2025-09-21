Seas the day

In the ancient tradition of aquatic healing, thalassotherapy has found its rightful place. Derived from the Greek word thalassa, meaning sea, this rejuvenating therapy taps into the curative essence of seawater, marine mud, and algae. Though its roots are ancient, the modern form of thalassotherapy emerged in 19th-century Brittany, —a coastal region in France where the ocean’s bounty was first systematically harnessed for wellness. Today, seaweed wraps, saltwater soaks, and mineral-rich marine treatments carry forward a legacy that proves one thing: the healing touch of the sea is eternal.
“Seawater minerals like magnesium, calcium and potassium, can really make a difference, especially for those dealing with stress, tiredness or skin issues. In today’s busy life, this blend of science and nature feels especially relevant for anyone seeking holistic wellness and deeper relaxation,” explains Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, founder and chief dermatologist, Alive Wellness Clinics. Since time immemorial, civilisations across the world have turned to water not just for survival, but for its deeply restorative powers. From myth to ritual, water has always held a sacred place in the human quest for beauty and wellbeing. The Greeks imagined Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty, rising fully formed from sea foam. Cleopatra, Egypt’s legendary queen, famously indulged in sumptuous baths infused with milk and rose petals, a ritual of self-care still echoed in modern-day spa therapies. In India, sacred water bodies near temples are revered for their spiritual significance and for their therapeutic benefits.
She shares a recent example of a client who consulted her with concerns of skin dullness, pigmentation and early signs of ageing—just in her mid 30s. She had tried multiple skincare products but wanted something more natural and deeply nourishing. “We recommended a series of facials using the lather of sea mud, C-Algae, and marine minerals,” shares Dr Chhabra. By her second session, she noticed a visible glow. Her skin looked plumper and more hydrated, and the tired, uneven tone had started to fade.By the end of her fourth session, she was receiving compliments from her coworkers.
But the benefits of thalassotherapy aren’t just restricted to enhancing beauty. Dr Chhabra refers to it as “one of the most relaxing and rejuvenating therapies out there.” It improves circulation and helps flush out toxins, in turn reducing water retention and bloating. A 2024 study by the International Journal of Biometeorology says it also soothes the skin, especially skin and rheumatic conditions.
“Further, the minerals found in seawater like magnesium, potassium and iodine, help with muscle recovery and joint pain, which is why athletes and wellness professionals are increasingly turning to it,” shares Asad Hussain, founder and CEO, Odds Fitness. He adds, “On a deeper level, being in or near the ocean has a naturally calming effect as it lowers stress levels, improves sleep and helps reset the nervous system."
Typical treatments include immersion in heated seawater pools, algae body wraps, marine mud application, jet showers with seawater and concentrated inhalation of mineral-rich marine air. These varied measures are aimed at promoting one’s holistic wellbeing. It’s a full-body experience where nature does most of the work, helping you feel lighter, clearer and more balanced overall.
Despite its rising popularity, thalassotherapy isn’t easily available in India and finding a genuine experinece can be difficult.
Hussain blames India's rudimentary wellness infrastructure for this. “Most people associate wellness with Ayurveda or spa massages, so thalassotherapy hasn’t entered the mainstream yet. There are a few luxury resorts and retreats, especially in Goa and Kerala, that offer elements of it, but full-fledged and medically informed thalassotherapy centres are rare,” he says on the issue of accessiblity.