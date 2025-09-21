Seas the day

In the ancient tradition of aquatic healing, thalassotherapy has found its rightful place. Derived from the Greek word thalassa, meaning sea, this rejuvenating therapy taps into the curative essence of seawater, marine mud, and algae. Though its roots are ancient, the modern form of thalassotherapy emerged in 19th-century Brittany, —a coastal region in France where the ocean’s bounty was first systematically harnessed for wellness. Today, seaweed wraps, saltwater soaks, and mineral-rich marine treatments carry forward a legacy that proves one thing: the healing touch of the sea is eternal.

“Seawater minerals like magnesium, calcium and potassium, can really make a difference, especially for those dealing with stress, tiredness or skin issues. In today’s busy life, this blend of science and nature feels especially relevant for anyone seeking holistic wellness and deeper relaxation,” explains Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, founder and chief dermatologist, Alive Wellness Clinics. Since time immemorial, civilisations across the world have turned to water not just for survival, but for its deeply restorative powers. From myth to ritual, water has always held a sacred place in the human quest for beauty and wellbeing. The Greeks imagined Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty, rising fully formed from sea foam. Cleopatra, Egypt’s legendary queen, famously indulged in sumptuous baths infused with milk and rose petals, a ritual of self-care still echoed in modern-day spa therapies. In India, sacred water bodies near temples are revered for their spiritual significance and for their therapeutic benefits.