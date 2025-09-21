Thinking Inside the Bot

Miracle Worker and a Menace

Once upon a time in the land of boardrooms and burnout, employees had two types of tasks: the brainy ones that made you feel smart and important, and the time-sucking ones that made you question your career choices. Enter ChatGPT—the shiny new co-worker who never takes coffee breaks, doesn’t gossip by the watercooler, and somehow whips up meeting summaries faster than you can say, “Was this call even necessary?” Anil Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of InCruiter, says, “ChatGPT is brilliant at taking away the second. Drafting routine mails or summarising a two-hour call in minutes doesn’t kill creativity; it gives it room to breathe.” But he warns, “If we lean on it too much, we risk losing our own sharpness. Just as calculators don’t replace the need to understand maths, AI shouldn’t replace our ability to think and write.” In short: use it as a pen, not a crutch. “It gives a real voice to employees who are often held back by language barriers or communication challenges,” he says. So if English grammar has been your personal nemesis, ChatGPT might be the ally you didn’t know you needed.

Upasana Raina, HR Director at GI Group Holding, believes that as reliance on ChatGPT grows, it is important to see it, if used at all, as a supportive aid only, and only for select tasks. “Over time, it erodes essential problem-solving skills, creativity, and professional competence—limiting growth for employees and leaving organisations vulnerable to losing their competitive edge,” she says. And what about all that “AI helps bad communicators shine” talk? Raina isn’t sold. “It also risks masking originality and compromising authenticity. Instead of developing their own voice, individuals may become dependent on external prompts.”

Murali Santhanam, CHRO at AscentHR Technologies, sees an emotional minefield ahead. “When employees see machines handling tasks they once owned, it can trigger anxiety about relevance and long-term employability.” But instead of panic, he calls for purpose. Another aspect that is often overlooked is how well one is using the bot. “While nearly three-fourths of employees report using tools like ChatGPT at work, only a third receive formal guidance on responsible use,” says Balasubramanian A, SVP at TeamLease Services. Smart companies are catching on—running bootcamps, deploying local-language bots, embedding AI in learning platforms. Raghu A, Partner at Deloitte India, zooms out to the big picture: “Done right, it liberates employees from repetitive, low-value tasks and opens space for strategic thinking, sharper KPIs, and cross-functional collaboration.”

The truth remains that ChatGPT can keep you company in the lonely hours; but then life still happens in the warmth of voices, in the chaos of misunderstandings, in the clumsy but beautiful ways only humans can love and heal each other.