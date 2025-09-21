Upward mobility

In the world of fitness, trends come and go. Today it is runing, tomorrow it is walking. Then it is speed walking. Now, promising an easy workout, a simple fitness routine is literally climbing its way up in feeds and algorithms. Unlike the high-concept regimens, it does not attempt to gamify struggle. Stairmaster, a long forgotten stationary gym machine that simulates the motion of climbing stairs, is suddenly witnessing a quiet revival. The reason? A simple three-number formula: 10–8–4. Ten minutes of climbing on a stairmaster at a resistance level eight, four times a week.

The formula is easy to crack—just consistently follow the numbers. No flashy apps. No fancy fitness gears. The only requirements are ten minutes of time, a pair of shoes, and the willingness to climb. “It’s short, it’s consistent, and it obviously gets your heart rate up,” says Aakash Dave, a strength and condition specialist adding, that it’s a good option for people who struggle to find time for the gym.

Dave points to what he calls the “three tests” he applies to any workout: effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability. “This one ticks all three. You’re getting cardiovascular benefit, working the glutes, calves and quads, and putting in consistent effort without overtraining,” he says.