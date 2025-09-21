Zits be gone

Finding products that treat acne without upsetting my sensitive skin is like walking a tightrope—most things either burn, break me out more, or dry me out completely. But the Uncap Smooth Series has been a surprisingly steady companion in my skincare routine over the past month. The Spot-Removal Cream is lightweight and absorbs quickly, which I appreciate for my morning and evening routine. Paired with hydrating ingredients, it doesn’t irritate at all. Over time, I’ve noticed that some of my darker acne marks and post-summer tanning patches have started fading. The Anti-Acne PM Gel is my favourite. It’s one of those products that doesn’t feel like it’s doing much when you put it on—no tingling or drying—but by morning, any angry pimples are visibly calmer. Finally, the Anti-Acne Moisturiser really ties it all together. It’s light, non-greasy, and doesn’t clog my pores. I use it before sunscreen and makeup, and it keeps my skin feeling balanced throughout the day. No weird shine, no tightness, no breakouts.

Spot-Removal Cream

Price: ₹800

Anti-Acne PM Gel

Price: ₹450

Anti-Acne Moisturiser

Price: ₹990