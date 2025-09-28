An Ayurvedic approach to Alzheimer’s

This year’s Alzheimer’s Day theme, “Ask About Dementia,” stresses on the importance of early detection and primary prevention of neurodegenerative conditions. Research shows that the pathology of such diseases begins silently 10–15 years before symptoms appear. Ayurveda attributes these conditions to a disruption in the harmony between shareera (body), satva (mind), indriya (senses), and atma (consciousness).

Although dementia is commonly associated with old age, current trends show onset in the late 50s and 60s—much earlier than in previous decades. This shift makes early identification crucial for preserving quality of life.

Early warning signs include evening-time confusion, speech difficulties, failure to recognise familiar objects, restlessness, mood swings, anxiety, unsteady gait, and getting lost in familiar places. In some cases, individuals may show paranoia, fabricate stories, or develop trust issues with family members.

Dementia may arise due to genetic predisposition, environmental factors, drug abuse, or side effects of medications. However, chronic stress is often a major contributor. Prolonged emotional and psychological trauma can lay the foundation for its onset, underscoring the importance of stress management.