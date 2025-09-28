An Ayurvedic approach to Alzheimer’s

This year’s Alzheimer’s Day theme, “Ask About Dementia,” stresses on the importance of early detection and primary prevention of neurodegenerative conditions. Research shows that the pathology of such diseases begins silently 10–15 years before symptoms appear. Ayurveda attributes these conditions to a disruption in the harmony between shareera (body), satva (mind), indriya (senses), and atma (consciousness).
Although dementia is commonly associated with old age, current trends show onset in the late 50s and 60s—much earlier than in previous decades. This shift makes early identification crucial for preserving quality of life.
Early warning signs include evening-time confusion, speech difficulties, failure to recognise familiar objects, restlessness, mood swings, anxiety, unsteady gait, and getting lost in familiar places. In some cases, individuals may show paranoia, fabricate stories, or develop trust issues with family members.
Dementia may arise due to genetic predisposition, environmental factors, drug abuse, or side effects of medications. However, chronic stress is often a major contributor. Prolonged emotional and psychological trauma can lay the foundation for its onset, underscoring the importance of stress management.
Chronic constipation is commonly observed in dementia patients. As per Ayurveda, proper digestion and bowel health reflect overall well-being. An optimally functioning Vata—especially in the koshta (gastrointestinal system)—is essential for maintaining physical, emotional, and mental balance. Vatanulomana (restoring normal Vata flow) is thus a preventive measure against neurodegeneration.
Clinical observations indicate that Type A personalities—rigid, perfectionist, and highly driven individuals, such as workaholics or administrators—are more vulnerable. Ayurveda also notes that those with Vata-Pitta constitution are particularly susceptible.
Among preventive strategies, Panchakarma stands out. This Ayurvedic biopurificatory therapy activates the body’s innate intelligence to heal and rebalance itself. It involves three phases: Poorvakarma (preparation—snehana, swedana), Pradhana Karma (main therapies like Vamana, Virechana, Vasthi), and Paschat Karma (post-treatment care).
In today’s fast-paced life, people in their 40s and 50s juggle multiple responsibilities, often ignoring their health. As Ojus (vital energy in Ayurveda) declines and Vata increases with age, it becomes crucial to pause and care for one’s well-being to ensure a peaceful old age.
For diagnosed cases, the goal is to slow progression and enhance quality of life. Tailored internal medications and therapies like Vasthi, Nasyam, Takradhara, Thalapothichil, Shirovasti, and Shiropichu are used effectively.
A strong support system is essential. Often, caregivers—typically spouses of similar age—bear the brunt and require equal attention. As a society, we must create a compassionate space to support those affected.
Let this Alzheimer’s Day be a call to action.