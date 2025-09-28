Better safe than worry

Switching a job can often feel like rocking a smoothly sailing boat. Workplace transitions bring their own share of doubts, financial adjustments and emotional insecurities. Amid all the chaos, trading the ‘rush’ and ‘growth’ of a new place for some personal comfort and security could feel tempting. And many professionals are indeed choosing that comfort over chaos. ‘Job-hugging’ or clinging to a job even when one is mentally or financially unsatisfied, is on the rise with many trading once-desired growth for comfort and mental peace.
When Mallika Sen, a management professional working with one of the ‘Big Four’ of the accounting world for over five years, learnt that the new hires to her team are being offered a salary higher than hers—she was determined to call it quits. But after discussing with her family members, Sen decided to let it go for one more year. “Honestly, the job market is so rough, I didn’t want to rock the boat. Next year, I hope to move on to bigger and better things and I’m biding my time by upskilling,” explains the 28-year-old Sen.
Sen is not the only one holding on to their job tightly. Gen-Z, often known for their impulsiveness and professionally volatile beahviour, is seeking ‘safety’ at the workplace—choosing ‘security’ over growth.
Abdul Nasir Shaikh, a leadership coach, observes similar behaviour patterns among many other professionals. A young colleague chose to stay in a role far longer than she intended, saying “at least it’s safe”. Another turned down an opportunity to move abroad— unsure of gambling away the trusted job he already had. He calls it “job-hugging or choosing security over growth when the environment feels unpredictable.”
There’s data to prove his assertion. A recent Bank of America Institute report points to the fact that the pay gap between those who switch jobs and those who stay put hoping for internal growth, has nearly vanished. Job attrition rates are at a record low and hiring has slowed.
Keeping global uncertainties in mind, the behaviour is not surprising. Companies are downsizing. And with the accelerated rise of AI, jobs are under scrutiny, if not at risk. “Pair uncertainities with inflation, volatile global markets, and the fear of being replaced by AI, and you get a perfect cocktail of insecurities,” shares Karan Puri, a digital marketing consultant and angel investor. “People are hugging their jobs tightly because they see them as life rafts in a storm.” This reflects our collective anxiety about the future of work.
Gunjan Adya, an expressive art therapist, believes this behaviour pattern repeats itself in cycles. She points to earlier recessions and economic slowdowns such as the dot-com bubble bust and the 2008 Great Recession as examples. “The current behaviour stems from the post-pandemic trend known as ‘the great resignation’, where job-hopping was seen as a slick way to stay ahead of the corporate game. There was such a strong culture of job-hopping and chasing ‘the next big thing’. Now, the pendulum has swung to the other side,” she says.
But, ‘job-hugging’ or trading growth for safety, isn’t as safe as it seems. Often employees stuck in the cycle of stagnation, may forgo the salary increments, have little or no motivation to perform well, and may find themselves in shackles to their career growth. At the very least, it affects their mental health and self-confidence, and at its worst, it leads to slow and sluggish results at work—harming both the employer and employee.
Lancy Barboza, CEO and MD of Flomic Global Logistics says, focusing on transferable skills, adaptability and networking could get an employee better results. He advises people to keep learning, indulge in side hustles and be prepared for opportunities when the market improves.
While Puri sees it as an opportunity to upskill, and invest in personal branding. “The world is changing fast; AI may take certain jobs away, but it also creates entirely new opportunities.” He urges the workforce to think like an entrepreneur, by building resilience, and having the courage to reinvent.
So, next time before rejecting that tempting offer, question yourself once. Are you a job-hugger?