Better safe than worry

Switching a job can often feel like rocking a smoothly sailing boat. Workplace transitions bring their own share of doubts, financial adjustments and emotional insecurities. Amid all the chaos, trading the ‘rush’ and ‘growth’ of a new place for some personal comfort and security could feel tempting. And many professionals are indeed choosing that comfort over chaos. ‘Job-hugging’ or clinging to a job even when one is mentally or financially unsatisfied, is on the rise with many trading once-desired growth for comfort and mental peace.

When Mallika Sen, a management professional working with one of the ‘Big Four’ of the accounting world for over five years, learnt that the new hires to her team are being offered a salary higher than hers—she was determined to call it quits. But after discussing with her family members, Sen decided to let it go for one more year. “Honestly, the job market is so rough, I didn’t want to rock the boat. Next year, I hope to move on to bigger and better things and I’m biding my time by upskilling,” explains the 28-year-old Sen.

Sen is not the only one holding on to their job tightly. Gen-Z, often known for their impulsiveness and professionally volatile beahviour, is seeking ‘safety’ at the workplace—choosing ‘security’ over growth.