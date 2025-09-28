Calm in the midst of change

This month, I find myself feeling lighter, calmer, and more grateful. My guiding thought has been: stress is born in tomorrow; peace is born in today. When we live in the now, calm exists even in chaos—and it always begins with self-love.

Ganesh Chaturthi brought this wisdom alive for me. As Bappa returns to the water, He carries away our obstacles, making space for new blessings to flow. The festival mirrors the cycles of life—birth, growth, and dissolution. What once feels like an ending is actually a transition. In this symbolism lies a reminder that we, too, can release burdens and invite renewal.

Renewal has also taken root—quite literally—through our ongoing Green Drive. The tree-planting initiative we began last month continues with enthusiasm. For me, each sapling is more than just a tree. It is a symbol of life, hope, and a greener tomorrow. Every shoot rising from the soil whispers of freedom—from pollution, from climate destruction, and from cycles of neglect. Small but consistent acts like this nurture balance for generations to come.

In my personal journey, renewal has always been central. My absence from films was never simply about stepping away. It was a pilgrimage inward. Those years were filled with self-development and service, guided by the principles of Karma Yoga—the practice of giving and doing without attachment. This path shaped me deeply, and it continues to guide my choices. At the same time, I now feel a new openness returning. I find myself listening to scripts, exploring roles, and embracing stories that truly resonate with my truth.