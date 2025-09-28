Calm in the midst of change

This month, I find myself feeling lighter, calmer, and more grateful. My guiding thought has been: stress is born in tomorrow; peace is born in today. When we live in the now, calm exists even in chaos—and it always begins with self-love.
Ganesh Chaturthi brought this wisdom alive for me. As Bappa returns to the water, He carries away our obstacles, making space for new blessings to flow. The festival mirrors the cycles of life—birth, growth, and dissolution. What once feels like an ending is actually a transition. In this symbolism lies a reminder that we, too, can release burdens and invite renewal.
Renewal has also taken root—quite literally—through our ongoing Green Drive. The tree-planting initiative we began last month continues with enthusiasm. For me, each sapling is more than just a tree. It is a symbol of life, hope, and a greener tomorrow. Every shoot rising from the soil whispers of freedom—from pollution, from climate destruction, and from cycles of neglect. Small but consistent acts like this nurture balance for generations to come.
In my personal journey, renewal has always been central. My absence from films was never simply about stepping away. It was a pilgrimage inward. Those years were filled with self-development and service, guided by the principles of Karma Yoga—the practice of giving and doing without attachment. This path shaped me deeply, and it continues to guide my choices. At the same time, I now feel a new openness returning. I find myself listening to scripts, exploring roles, and embracing stories that truly resonate with my truth.
Now, as Navratri fills the air with devotion, I reflect on how much my perspective has changed. In earlier years, I thought of Navratri as a ritual for others—something “aunties” did. Fasting, I believed, was outdated. But my time at the School of Yoga revealed a deeper truth.
Navratri is not only symbolic, but also scientific. For nine nights, the planets are said to align in rare harmony, creating balance in air, water, ether, and space. Since our bodies are made of the same five elements, fasting allows us to cleanse, reset, and align with nature’s rhythm. It is not deprivation but rejuvenation—a chance for cellular renewal and inner balance. Happening twice a year, Navratri offers us two opportunities to replenish ourselves for the months ahead.
Whether it is Ganesh Chaturthi, the Green Drive, the inward journey that now opens outward again, or the sacred science of Navratri, each reflects the same truth. Life continually invites us to shed the old, welcome the new, and return to balance. And in the heart of it all, calm is never found in tomorrow or yesterday—it exists only in the now.