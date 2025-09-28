Fasting anatomy requires feasting autonomy

As per the latest Open Doors data of the Institute of International Education, Indian students constitute 30 per cent of the international student community with STEM and Management education (60 per cent) being the most sought after in the top 5 destinations—US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany. The main reasons for students flocking to international destinations are: charm of a foreign land, flexibility and institutional autonomy that foreign universities enjoy and promise of a foreign job, and lifestyle. At a domestic level for India, we definitely can boast of a rich culture but still grappling with infrastructure issues despite improving trajectory. The second is related to academic policy making which has begun well but still restricted to the ‘elitist’ few and needs to extend to deserving plenty. The third is linked to policy reforms that are bilateral with each sovereign nation’s interest being of paramount importance. In the middle of this three-dimensional confluence, lies the hope for Indian higher education. If hope is not delayed disappointment, then the action has to begin now in Deepavali Dhamaka fashion.

The NEP 2020 is a charter for reforms in which institutional autonomy forms the centrepiece for higher education transformation through skilling, training, education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. The first five years have been a mixed bag of sensitisation and action with the former gaining majority space and energy. The next decade belongs to NEP 2020 actions that shall propel Viksit Bharat @ 2047 to matured work in process by 2035. One actionable agenda is the need to provide complete autonomy— financial, administrative, and academic to all deserving HEIs. Unless this is given, there is very little scope and incentive for institutional reforms which is a key trigger to retain domestic talent. The current mode of full autonomy to select-few HEIs has demonstrated a welcome reversal in student traffic and a case in point for sweeping reforms in HEI autonomy, a much-needed main course.

NEP 2020 is the anatomy of India’s higher education transformation and its appetiser reforms have shown promise. It is now the time to serve the main course with multiple options for HEIs to choose from. The status-quo restrictive fasting menu has to expand to a full-autonomy driven feasting menu to retain Indian talent in India making India the preferred off-shore destination for global technology companies. In short: Fasting Anatomy Requires Feasting Autonomy. Is anybody listening?