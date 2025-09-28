Grease, grit, and glory

At Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar (SGTN) in Delhi, the largest trucking hub in Asia, the air is thick with the smell of diesel, grease, and burnt rubber. Amid the roar of trucks and a sea of men in oil-stained overalls, Shanti Devi, 65, squats down to fix a tyre puncture, lifting the truck tyre almost as big as her torso. Draped in a peach-orange sari with a dark blue border, Shanti holds the tyre with a firm grip, her bangles jingling with every movement. In this male-dominated industry of grease and gears, where women are almost invisible, Shanti is creating history as India’s first woman truck mechanic.

Shanti’s journey began three decades ago when she migrated from Gwalior to Delhi with her husband, who is no more. “We came here with nothing,” she recalls. “In the beginning, I set up a small tea shop while my husband pulled a rickshaw to support our family.”

Life shifted when the couple turned their focus from tea to tyres. SGTN, spread across more than 75 acres, became their workplace. Over 70,000 trucks are parked here at any given time, with about 20,000 trucks passing daily. Shanti was relentless in carving her own place here.

“In the early days, I would watch my husband and other mechanics closely,” Shanti says. “At first, I didn’t even know how to hold the tools properly. But gradually, I picked up everything.” What started as assisting her husband soon became a full-time role. Today, she is known as ‘Ustad Ji’ among truckers—a term of respect usually reserved for seasoned male mechanics. “My work starts at six in the morning and continues till eleven at night,” she explains. “I repair around 10 to 15 tyres every single day. For the last 30 years, I’ve hardly taken a day off.”