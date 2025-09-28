Protein punch

Dove’s new Peptide Bond Strength Range promises a scientific approach to hair repair—and as someone who’s tested her fair share of “miracle” haircare claims, I was intrigued but skeptical. After three weeks of consistent use, here’s the verdict. Let’s start with the star: the 5% Protein-Peptide Complex. It genuinely impressed. My hair, usually brittle from years of colouring and heat styling, felt noticeably stronger, smoother, and more elastic. The shampoo and conditioner duo work beautifully together—leaving my scalp fresh without stripping, and my lengths soft without being overly coated. The real game-changer? The 60-second Treatment Mask. It delivers instant silkiness—perfect before a night out. The Leave-In Creme Serum is a dream for dry ends; light enough to reapply during the day without greasiness. And the Bi-Phasic Serum Spray adds a glossy, almost laminated finish that revives dull strands in seconds. Now, for the flipside. The shampoo, while gentle, may not suit oilier scalps—I found myself needing to wash more frequently. Also, the scent across the range, though pleasant, is a bit strong and lingers longer than expected. Those sensitive to fragrance might want to do a patch test. It’s not perfect, but it’s impressively close—and definitely worth a spot on your shower shelf.