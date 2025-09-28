Shrekking through the Dating Jungle

We have all heard of the classic Beauty and the Beast story. The kind, selfless one falls for an ugly, anti-social beast. Their love transforms the “beast” into a kind hearted and empathetic hero. But what if, all this while, the “beauty” was not so “selfless”. What if the entire act of love was to pander to their insecurities. This plot twist, called “shrekking” is the latest buzz in the dating labyrinth. Borrowed, perhaps dubiously, from Shrek, the ogre-turned-prince who finds love beyond societal beauty norms, the term has a far darker edge in real life. It refers to the act of intentionally dating someone deemed less physically attractive than oneself in the expectation of a secure and more fulfilling relationship.

While the logic might suggest a safe harbor, dating experts warn that it’s a flawed strategy. But why does Shrekking resonate with so many? Is it the fear of rejection or just the growing dating fatigue?

Psychologist Samata Saha Kar cuts through the trend. “Shrekking reflects an underlying attempt to find safety and control in an unpredictable dating world by choosing partners who are perceived as less likely to reject us.”

She suggests that it’s a coping mechanism rooted in avoiding uncertainty. The belief that choosing a partner perceived as “safe” will minimise heartbreak. But research and experts suggest the opposite: people who compromise on attraction or compatibility often experience lower long-term happiness.