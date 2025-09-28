The sound of stillness

In the stillness of early morning, before the world stirs, Shobha Broota begins her day not with pigment, but with a raag. “Music is my constant companion. You will always find me humming, or listening to something. It gives me a certain calm. And it is this calm that I translate onto the canvas,” says the 82-year-old artist. To walk into Painting Infinity, her first-ever retrospective at DAG, New Delhi, is to enter this world. A world where sound becomes form, and form becomes vibration. Where a single canvas glows like a low, resonant note, held just long enough to feel its weight. Featuring nearly 100 works across six decades—portraits, etchings, woven canvases, ink impressions—this exhibition is centred on the bindu—the dot. “The beginning and the end,” as the artist calls it. It is similar to how artist SH Raza imagined the dot. Like in Raza’s works, where it symbolised the origin of the universe, in Broota’s hands, too, a whole cosmos unfurls around the bindu: loops of wool stitched into silence, and gentle flicks of paint, each one calm and quiet.

Broota was born in Delhi in 1943, and the city lives in her art. “I never left Delhi. Even as I travelled across the world, Delhi is where my heart and my art were,” she smiles. Though it was music that claimed her first. As a five-year-old, she started her training in Indian classical music. Years of riyaaz taught her patience, discipline, surrender—qualities she would carry into everything she touched. At 19, she earned a Sangeet Visharad in Hindustani classical vocals. But two years later, her path quietly shifted. She enrolled at the College of Art in Delhi, and suddenly, the space between sound and sight began to blur.

Her early students at Triveni Kala Sangam remember her walking among them, humming under her breath as she looked at their drawings. “Draw like you’re breathing,” she would say. “Let the line resolve like a note.” One former student recalls a day she paused by his canvas and softly began to sing raag Yaman, showing how the curve of a brushstroke could carry the grace of a meend.

Back then, her own work was still figurative—largely portraits and woodcuts. But by the 1990s, the figure had all but disappeared. Her canvases became spacious, abstract, luminous. Standing before them felt less like looking and more like listening. A critic once described them as “whispers of infinity”—a phrase that still lingers in reviews and recollections.