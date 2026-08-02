The Islamic Wound That Does Not Heal

Islam has faced civilisational catastrophe twice. Once at the hands of the Mongols in the 13th century and the next at the hands of the Europeans in the 19th century. The first time it responded by becoming more open. The second time it responded by becoming more closed. The difference came not from the scale of the defeat but in what the conqueror said while conquering.

Islam originated as the Arab empire nearly 1,400 years ago. A group of nomadic tribes were united by a single ideology that argued that the one true god had chosen his final messenger from amongst them. If they followed this final messenger, a trader from Mecca, victory would be theirs. True enough, the tribal coalition went on to overthrow the mighty Persian empire and push back the Byzantine Roman empire. Internal power struggles followed. Assassinations led to creation of factions: the Sunnis of Arabia, the Shias of Mesopotamia. The Caliphate moved from Mecca in Arabia to Damascus in Syria to Baghdad in Mesopotamia where a fabulous city was built 1,200 years ago. This was the fabled city of the Arabian Nights that outshone Rome.