Weeping Willows

Manufacturers are now increasingly sourcing willow from the northern districts of Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara. “We now get willow wood only in North Kashmir,” Kabeer says, attributing the decline in local plantations to the drying up of water bodies.

For Kabeer, the shortage has also become a reason to rethink how the industry sources its raw material. His company, GR8 Sports, produces around 3,000 bats a month and has sought to put Kashmir willow on the international cricket map. “We were the first to showcase Kashmir willow to international players,” he says. To counter the depletion of trees, the company plants 10 trees for every tree used to make its bats.

The urgency is underscored by the industry’s growing export numbers, which rose from 35,000 bats in 2021 to 195,000 in 2023. Demand, in other words, is not the problem. The question is whether there will be enough willow to meet it. “In the coming three years, it looks like the industry will be shut once and for all,” Kabeer laments.